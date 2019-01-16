JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Market Beat

Market may open higher

Zee Entertainment jumps after strong Q3 results
Business Standard

KPIT Technologies fixes record date for scheme of arrangement

Capital Market 

Record date is 25 January 2019

KPIT Technologies has fixed 25 January 2019 as record date for the purpose of identification of shareholders of the Company to whom the shares of KPIT Engineering would be allotted, pursuant to the scheme of Arrangement amongst Birlasoft (India) and KPIT Technologies ("the Company") and KPIT Engineering.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 16 2019. 09:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements