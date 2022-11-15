Indices may open higher

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 55 points at the opening bell.

On the macro front, India's retail inflation, which is measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), fell to a three-month low of 6.77% in October, down from 7.41% in September. The overall food inflation, which accounts for nearly half the CPI basket, came in at 7.01% in October as against 8.60% in the preceding month.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are mostly trading higher on Tuesday as investors weighed China's economic outlook and the Federal Reserve's interest-rate path.

China's industrial production grew 5% in the month of October compared with a year ago, slowing from an increase of 6.3% seen in September. Separately, retail sales in China fell 0.5% in October from a year ago, missing expectations.

The Reserve Bank of Australia hinted at further and possibly larger interest hikes ahead in its efforts to tame inflationary pressures, according to the minutes released from its latest meeting. The Board agreed on the importance of returning inflation to target and expects to increase interest rates further over the period ahead, it said in the release.

Japan's economy unexpectedly contracted in the third quarter from a year ago, official preliminary estimates showed. Gross domestic product shrank 1.2% in the July-to-September quarter compared with the same period last year.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden said there need not be a new Cold War between the U.S. and China, following a three-hour summit meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Indonesia. Biden also said, I don't think there's any imminent attempt by China to invade Taiwan, despite escalating rhetoric and aggressive military moves by the People's Republic of China in the Taiwan Straits. Biden and his counterpart held the much-anticipated meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit of economically developed nations in Bali.

US stocks fell on Monday, losing steam after a blistering rally last week as investors digested messaging from Federal Reserve officials on the path of monetary policy. Investors waiting on earnings reports from prominent retailers this week including Walmart and Target.

Domestic markets:

Back home, the key equity benchmarks ended with modest losses on Monday, triggered by weakness in other Asian markets. However, India's better-than-expected WPI inflation number boosted investors sentiment. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 170.89 points or 0.28% to 61,624.15. The Nifty 50 index lost 20.55 points or 0.11% to 18,329.15.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,089.41 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 47.18 crore in the Indian equity market on 14 November, provisional data showed.

