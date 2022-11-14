Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index falls 2.40%

Nifty Media index closed down 2.40% at 2053.85 today. The index has slipped 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Sun TV Network Ltd dropped 8.85%, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd slipped 2.35% and Saregama India Ltd shed 1.70%.

The Nifty Media index has fallen 12.00% over last one year compared to the 1.25% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index gained 1.73% and Nifty FMCG index is down 1.35% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.11% to close at 18329.15 while the SENSEX has slid 0.28% to close at 61624.15 today.

