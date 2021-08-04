Indices may open in positive zone

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 83 points at the opening bell.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading mixed on Wednesday, a private survey showed accelerating Chinese services activity growth in July.

The Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index for July came in at 54.9 on Wednesday, up from June's reading of 50.3.

U.S. stocks moved higher on Tuesday and the S&P 500 set a new record high as broad market strength outweighed the travel names held back by Covid fears.

Domestic markets:

Back home, the benchmark indices closed at all-time high level on Tuesday amid broad based buying. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, surged 872.73 points or 1.65% at 53,823.36. The Nifty 50 index jumped 245.6 points or 1.55% to 16,130.75.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,116.60 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 298.54 crore in the Indian equity market on 3 August, provisional data showed.

