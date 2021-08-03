Nifty scales fresh record high above 16,000 mark

The benchmark indices continued to extend intraday gains to scale fresh all-time highs in early afternoon trade. The Nifty index hit record high above the psychological 16,000 mark. Pharma stocks rose.

At 12:20 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, surged 497.29 points or 0.94% at 53,447.92. The Nifty 50 index jumped 130.75 points or 0.82% at 16,015.90. The S&P BSE Sensex scaled a new all-time high of 53,478.57 while the Nifty 50 index hit 16,025 during intraday trade.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.03% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.34%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,793 shares rose and 1,325 shares fell. A total of 122 shares were unchanged.

Coronavirus Update:

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 19,89,33,145 with 42,36,469 deaths. India reported 4,04,958 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 4,25,195 deaths while 3,08,96,354 patients have been discharged, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday issued revised guidelines for the city, permitting non-essential shops to operate till 10 PM. Dining in restaurants will remain open till 4 PM. According to new guidelines, all government and private offices can be operational with full capacity. The municipal corporation has also allowed all indoor and outdoor games, except the use of swimming pool. The government has also allowed shopping malls to open and operate as per the new guidelines. Yoga centres, spa, saloon and gyms can operate with 50% capacity and without the use of air conditioning.

Meanwhile, the state government has still not taken any decision on allowing common people to travel by suburban trains in Mumbai.

India reported 30,549 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours. The hill states of north India saw the maximum rise in fresh cases during the week ended Sunday (26 July 2021 - 1 August 2021) as compared with the previous seven days. Himachal Pradesh registered a surge of 64%, the highest in the country, with cases rising from 670 in the previous week to 1,100.

In total numbers, Kerala's weekly surge was by far the highest. The state logged nearly 1.4 lakh fresh cases, 20,000 more than the count in the previous week, translating to a 27% spurt in infections. Karnataka's weekly total was 12,442, a 17% rise from 10,610 cases recorded in the previous week.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 4.60% to 13.3950. The Nifty 26 August 2021 futures were trading at 16,017.10, at a premium of 1.20 points as compared with the spot at 16,015.90.

The Nifty option chain for 26 August 2021 expiry showed maximum Call OI of 24.7 lakh contracts at the 16,000 strike price. Maximum Put OI of 50.3 lakh contracts was seen at 15,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Pharma index rose 1.33% to 14,667.55. The index added 5.36% in two days.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 3.27%), Lupin (up 1.98%), Alkem Laboratories (up 1.48%), Divi's Laboratories (up 1.24%) and Torrent Pharma (up 0.88%) were the major gainers in the Pharma segment.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Tata Motors rose 1.63% after the automobile major announced that effective 3 August 2021, it will increase prices of its passenger vehicles, on an average of 0.8%, depending on the variant and model. The company will offer protection from the price increase to vehicles that will be retailed on or before 31 August 2021.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone gained 1.37% after the company said that the cargo volume handled was 24.44 MMT in July 2021, registering a growth of 34% on year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis.

