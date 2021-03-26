Indices may open on firm note

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could advance 130 points at the opening bell.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks rose in Friday trade following an overnight rebound on Wall Street.

U.S. stocks staged a late-day comeback on Thursday, boosted by economic comeback plays as the market rebounded from a two-day losing streak.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged Thursday that fiscal help from Congress and accelerated vaccine distribution has allowed the U.S. to recover faster than expected.

Domestic markets:

Back home, key equity indices ended near the day's low on Thursday amid broader selling pressure. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slumped 740.19 points or 1.51% to 48,440.12. The Nifty 50 index tumbled 224.50 points or 1.54% to 14,324.90.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,383.60 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,267.69 crore in the Indian equity market on 25 March, provisional data showed.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)