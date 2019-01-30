Indices provisionally end on a flat note

Key equity indices provisionally ended a tad lower after alternately swinging between positive and negative zone throughout the trading session. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 1.25 points at 35,591.25. The index fell 0.40 points at 10,651.80.

Domestic stocks edged higher in early trade led by gains in ICICI Bank, and Key indices trimmed gains in morning trade. A bout of volatility was seen in mid-morning trade as the key indices erased intraday gains to sink in negative zone. A divergent trend was witnessed in early afternoon trade as the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was trading with small gains while the index was trading with small losses. Key equity indices firmed up in afternoon trade. Indices extended gains in mid-afternoon trade. Stocks erased gains in late trade.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.22%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.78%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was positive. On the BSE, 1369 shares rose and 1123 shares fell. A total of 164 shares were unchanged.

advanced 6.05% ahead of its October-December 2018 quarterly result today, 30 January 2019.

rose 1.21%. said that a meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 4 February 2019 to consider and approve buyback of equity shares of the company. The announcement was made during market hours today, 30 January 2019.

lost 2.65%. The company's consolidated net profit rose 20.49% to Rs 1,220.77 crore on 15.96% increase in net sales to Rs 7,243.07 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017. The result was announced during trading hours today, 30 January 2019.

As on 31 December 2018, surplus cash and cash equivalents stood at Rs 16,467 crore as against Rs 16,164 crore as on 30 September 2018.

surged 4.56% after net profit rose 131.38% to Rs 1680.85 crore on 26.66% increase in total income to Rs 18130.42 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 29 January 2019.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 30,854.67 crore as on 31 December 2018 as against Rs 30,938.33 crore as on 30 September 2018 and Rs 25,000.51 crore as on 31 December 2017. The ratio of gross NPAs to gross advances stood at 5.75% as on 31 December 2018 as against 5.96% as on 30 September 2018 and 5.28% as on 31 December 2017.

The ratio of net NPAs to net advances stood at 2.36% as on 31 December 2018 as against 2.54% as on 30 September 2018 and 2.56% as on 31 December 2017. The bank's provisions and contingencies rose 8.66% to Rs 3054.51 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017. Provision coverage ratio of the bank was at 75% as on 31 December 2018.

rose 2.82% after consolidated net profit rose 2.8% to Rs 2605 crore on 5.6% increase in revenues to Rs 15699 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q2 September 2018. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 29 January 2019.

expects its FY2019 revenues to grow between 9.5% to 11.5% in constant currency. The constant currency guidance translates to 7.9% to 9.9% in USD terms based on 31 December 2018 rates. Operating Margin (EBIT) in FY2019 is expected in range from 19.5% to 20.5%.

Overseas, European markets were trading higher Wednesday, as investors awaited Federal Reserve monetary policy guidance and the outcome of high level trade talks between the US and Most Asian stocks settled higher.

In the UK, Parliament passed several amendments on Brexit, including a proposal to extend the Brexit timeline and to postpone the exit date if no deal was found until late February.

Among key event, Chinese Xi Jinping's top economic aide, Liu He, will meet with US Trade and on Wednesday and Thursday.

In US, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed lower Tuesday as investors sorted through a fresh batch of earnings reports and awaited clarity from the Federal Reserve on its monetary policy plans. However, the Dow bucked the broader weakness, buoyed by and 3M.

The began its two-day policy-setting meeting with scheduled to hold a news conference to discuss the central bank's plans on Wednesday. Investors are eager for any new communication on the pace of rate increases and a reduction of the central bank's balance sheet.

On the data front, the Conference Board's consumer confidence index fell to 120.2 in January, down from 126.6 in December, according to

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)