Indices slump in early trade on weak global cues

The key equity indices are trading with steep losses in early trade amid heavy selling in index pivotals. The Nifty was trading below the 17,600 mark. Shares across sectors declined, with IT, metals, banks and healthcare stocks falling the most. Weak global cues played the spoilsport.
At 09:21 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 669.31 points or 1.13% to 58,795.31. The Nifty 50 index lost 194.75 points or 1.10% to 17,562.25.
Power Grid Corp (up 0.84%), BPCL (up 0.55%), Hindalco (up 0.37%), and NTPC (up 0.26%) were the top index gainers.
Bajaj Finserv (down 2.85%), Dr Reddy's Lab (down 2.61%), Infosys (down 2.29%) and Divi's Lab (down 2.28%) were the top index losers.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index slipped 0.91% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 0.56%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 932 shares rose and 1712 shares fell. A total of 97 shares were unchanged.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Hindustan Unilever (HUL) added 0.15% to Rs 2265. The FMCG major posted 16.76% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 2,243 crore on 10.43% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 12,900 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
Havells India shed 0.54% to Rs 1303.10. The company registered a 12% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 306 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 349 crore posted in Q3 FY21. Net revenue increased by 15% to Rs 3,652 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 3,166 crore posted in Q3 FY21.
Surya Roshni gained 1.74% to Rs 528.65. The company received orders of Rs 123.17 crore for ERW line pipe (API 5L GRADE) and MS bare pipe 3LPE coated.
Global markets:
Asian stocks are trading lower on Friday, tracking declines on Wall Street overnight.
Japan's inflation data released on Friday showed that core consumer prices rose 0.5% in December compared to a year earlier, as fuel and raw material costs increased, as per reports.
US stocks moved lower on Thursday, giving up their sharp gains from earlier in the session, as Wall Street continues to struggle this year in a rising interest rate environment.
Concern that the Federal Reserve will aggressively move to raise rates this year took toll on the market. Investors are anxiously awaiting the U.S. central bank's policy meeting next week for new details on how it will tackle inflation.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU