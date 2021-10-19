L&T Infotech, TTK Prestige, IEX in focus

Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India, ACC, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, L&T Technology Services among others will release their September 2021 quarter earnings today, 19 October 2021.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech (L&T Infotech) reported 11.1% increase in consolidated profit to Rs 551.70 crore on 8.8% rise in revenue to Rs 3767 crore in Q2FY22 over Q1FY22.

TTK Prestige said that the board of directors of the company will consider sub-division/split of equity shares of the company in its meeting scheduled on 27 October 2021.

The board of directors of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) will consider the proposal for declaration of bonus issue of equity shares in its meeting scheduled on 21 October 2021.

H.G. Infra Engineering has been declared as L-1 bidder by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for two HAM projects.

Edelweiss Financial Services said that Edelweiss Group has announced the divestment of its majority stake in Edelweiss Gallagher Insurance Brokers Ltd (EGIBL), post approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

Dixon Technologies (India) said its wholly owned subsidiary- Padget and Orbic, a US based smartphone manufacturer has entered into agreement for manufacturing of smartphones at Padget's manufacturing facility situated at Noida.

Synegra EMS, a wholly owned subsidiary company of Smartlink Holdings has received approval from the Government of India under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for manufacturing of Telecom and Networking Products in India under the MSME category.

