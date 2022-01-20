Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index declines 1.66%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.01%

Nifty Pharma index ended down 1.66% at 13454.9 today. The index is up 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Divis Laboratories Ltd slipped 3.39%, Laurus Labs Ltd dropped 2.44% and Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd shed 2.21%.

The Nifty Pharma index is up 4.00% over last one year compared to the 21.25% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index is down 1.66% and Nifty FMCG index is down 1.15% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 1.01% to close at 17757 while the SENSEX is down 1.06% to close at 59464.62 today.

