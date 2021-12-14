Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index gains 1.56%

Nifty Media index ended up 1.56% at 2466.2 today. The index has gained 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Inox Leisure Ltd rose 4.05%, TV18 Broadcast Ltd gained 3.96% and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd added 3.41%.

The Nifty Media index has soared 46.00% over last one year compared to the 27.78% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index gained 1.06% and Nifty Energy index added 0.79% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.25% to close at 17324.9 while the SENSEX has slid 0.29% to close at 58117.09 today.

