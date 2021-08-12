Industrials shares gain

Industrials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Industrials index rising 40.77 points or 0.86% at 4786.67 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Alankit Ltd (up 7.25%), HBL Power Systems Ltd (up 7.23%),Apar Industries Ltd (up 7.19%),Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd (up 6.74%),SORIL Infra Resources Ltd (up 5.73%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were BGR Energy Systems Ltd (up 5.27%), Somany Home Innovation Ltd (up 4.99%), Ramky Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.97%), Action Construction Equipment Ltd (up 4.86%), and Nelcast Ltd (up 4.27%).

On the other hand, GE Power India Ltd (down 5.2%), Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd-DVR (down 1.84%), and Dilip Buildcon Ltd (down 1.8%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 91.63 or 0.17% at 54617.56.

The Nifty 50 index was up 27.4 points or 0.17% at 16309.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 353.29 points or 1.37% at 26202.49.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 54.36 points or 0.68% at 8073.06.

On BSE,1884 shares were trading in green, 730 were trading in red and 78 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)