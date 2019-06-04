Indices trim initial losses

Key indices cut losses soon after opening with downward gap. At 9:23 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 10.41 points or 0.03% at 40,257.21. The was down 5.35 points or 0.04% at 12,083.20.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap was up 0.45%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap was up 0.38%. Both these indices outperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was strong. On the BSE, 725 shares rose and 410 shares fell. A total of 50 shares were unchanged.

Overseas, most Asian stocks were trading lower on concerns about global growth. US stocks finished mostly lower Monday, as the government stepped up scrutiny of for possible violations of There were some signs of moderation of trade tensions with officials from and indicating that they are open to talks with the U.S. as tensions ramp up.

In US economic data, the said its US Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index declined to 52.1 in May from 52.8 in April, marking the lowest level since October 2016.

Back home, gained 2.52% after the company announced the relaunch of Zenatane (lsotretinoin Capsules, USP), 10 mg, 20 mg, 30 mg and 40 mg a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Accutane, approved by the (USFDA). The product is being launched with an approved Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) Program.

L&T fell 1.1% to Rs 1,704.80. The company said that its promoter, (L&T), plans to sell upto 3.88% stake in L&T through offer for sale (OFS). The offer shall take place over two trading days on 4 June 2019 and 6 June 2019. L&T will sell up to 40.34 lakh shares at a floor price of Rs 1,650 each.

advanced 4.98% after the company was awarded a contract worth Rs 738.3 crore by (a Joint venture company of NTPC, and Indraprastha Power Generation Company) for Design, Engineering, Civil Work, Supply, Erection and Commissioning of Wet FGD systems along with auxiliaries like Limestone and Gypsum Handling System and Wet Stack on full turnkey basis.

