Quick Wrap: Nifty Consumption Index records a surge of 2.12%, NIFTY climbs 1.39%

Nifty Consumption index ended up 2.12% at 4911.55 today. The index has added 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd jumped 9.57%, Page Industries Ltd added 6.81% and Hero MotoCorp Ltd rose 5.97%.
The Nifty Consumption index has decreased 3.00% over last one year compared to the 13.02% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index increased 1.87% and Nifty Metal index increased 1.75% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 1.39% to close at 12088.55 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 1.39% to close at 40267.62 today.
