Quick Wrap: Nifty Consumption Index records a surge of 2.12%, NIFTY climbs 1.39%

Consumption ended up 2.12% at 4911.55 today. The has added 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, jumped 9.57%, added 6.81% and Ltd rose 5.97%.

The Consumption has decreased 3.00% over last one year compared to the 13.02% spike in benchmark 50 index. In other indices, increased 1.87% and increased 1.75% on the day. In broad markets, the witnessed a rise of 1.39% to close at 12088.55 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 1.39% to close at 40267.62 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)