Indices turn range bound; Nifty hovers above 17,950

At 12:29 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 417.43 points or 0.70% to 60,210.57. The Nifty 50 index gained 123.25 points or 0.69% to 17,956.60.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.82% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.99%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,213 shares rose and 1,243 shares fell.
A total of 193 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.67% to 17.8375. The Nifty 29 September 2022 futures were trading at 17,990.25, at a premium of 33.65 points as compared with the spot at 17,956.60.
The Nifty option chain for the 29 September 2022 expiry showed maximum Call OI of 79.2 lakh contracts at the 18,000 strike price. Maximum Put OI of 78.8 lakh contracts were seen at 17,900 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Realty index rose 1.27% to 470.80. The index lost 0.76% in the past two trading sessions.
Among the components of the Nifty Realty index, Oberoi Realty (up 3.49%), Brigade Enterprises (up 3.16%), Godrej Properties (up 1.46%), DLF (up 1.41%) and Sunteck Realty (up 1.08%) were the top gainers.
Among the other gainers were Prestige Estates Projects (up 0.82%), Macrotech Developers (up 0.22%).
On the other hand, Indiabulls Real Estate (down 0.52%), Sobha (down 0.5%) and Phoenix Mills (down 0.05%) edged lower.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Happiest Minds Technologies rose 2.72% after the company announced the expansion of its Noida facility ("Smiles 5") increasing its delivery capacity and leveraging the area's diverse high-technology talent pool. With the additional facility, the company said it would have a capacity of 450 in the NCR region.
Ajanta Pharma fell 1.61% after the company announced that the US FDA had issued Form 483 was issued to us with 2 observations after the inspection of its Dahej facility. The company said that its formulation facility at Dahej was inspected by United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) from 5th September 2022 to 9th September 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU