Indigo Paints standalone net profit rises 8.07% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.96% to Rs 281.27 croreNet profit of Indigo Paints rose 8.07% to Rs 26.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 24.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.96% to Rs 281.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 265.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales281.27265.46 6 OPM %14.4214.57 -PBDT44.0340.70 8 PBT35.3232.83 8 NP26.2624.30 8
