Suraj Industries standalone net profit declines 6.62% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 45.14% to Rs 17.78 crore

Net profit of Suraj Industries declined 6.62% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 45.14% to Rs 17.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.17.7812.2511.5912.902.081.571.831.361.271.36

