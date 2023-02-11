Suraj Industries standalone net profit declines 6.62% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 45.14% to Rs 17.78 croreNet profit of Suraj Industries declined 6.62% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 45.14% to Rs 17.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales17.7812.25 45 OPM %11.5912.90 -PBDT2.081.57 32 PBT1.831.36 35 NP1.271.36 -7
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
