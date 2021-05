IndInfravit Trust fixes record date for distribution

Record date is 28 May 2021

IndInfravit Trust has fixed 28 May 2021 as record date for distribution of Rs 4.19 per unit, for the Trust for the half year ended March 31, 2021. The distribution will be paid as Rs. 2.03 per unit as interest, Rs. 1.57 per unit as Return of Capital, Rs.0.55 per unit as Dividend and Rs. 0.04 per unit as other income on surplus funds at trust level subject to applicable taxes if any.

The distribution will be paid on or before 03 June 2021.

