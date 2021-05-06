Meghmani Organics fixes record date for composite scheme of arrangement

-
Record date is 19 May 2021Meghmani Organics has fixed 19 May 2021 as record date for purpose of composite scheme of arrangement to determine eligibility of shareholders of Meghmani Organics (Company), who will be entitled to receive -
a) fully paid equity shares of Re. 1/- each of Meghmani Organochem (Resulting Company), in the ratio of 1:1 as mentioned in the Scheme approved by Hon'ble NCLT, Ahmedabad Bench vide its order dated 3 May 2021; and
b) fully paid equity shares of Rs. 10/- each of Meghmani Finechem (Transferee Company), in the ratio of 94:1000 as mentioned in the Scheme approved by Hon'ble NCLT, Ahmedabad Bench vide its order dated 3 May 2021.
