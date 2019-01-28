JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Board of Persistent Systems approves buyback of shares up to Rs 225 cr
Business Standard

Indo Amines gets business license for subsidiary in Changzhou, China

Capital Market 

Indo Amines has received the Business License Certificate in the name of Indo Amines Sales (Changzhou) Co.

Indo Amines Sales (Changzhou), is the wholly owned subsidiary of the company with the object of wholesale and retailing of raw chemicals, textile, rubber products, metal materials, import and export of goods and technologies and other related activities or projects.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 19:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements