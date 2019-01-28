Tamil Nadu Petro Products commences production of Propylene Oxide

JUST IN
Business Standard

Tamil Nadu Petro Products has commenced production of Propylene Oxide, an Industrial intermediate chemical, on 28 January 2019.

The facility, which would cater to the domestic market, has been set up by conversion of the erstwhile ECH manufacturing plant which was shut down in the year 2013.

First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 16:59 IST

