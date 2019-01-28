Tamil Nadu Petro Products commences production of Propylene Oxide

-
ALSO READ
Indian Peroxide Limited Launches 125 TPD Hydrogen Peroxide Manufacturing Plant in Gujarat
Four of family found dead in MP house
Aarti Industries to invest Rs 700-800cr to expand in FY19
VVDN Technologies Proudly Announces New Advanced Manufacturing Facility
Pollution in cities damaging insects and ecosystems
-
Tamil Nadu Petro Products has commenced production of Propylene Oxide, an Industrial intermediate chemical, on 28 January 2019.
The facility, which would cater to the domestic market, has been set up by conversion of the erstwhile ECH manufacturing plant which was shut down in the year 2013.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU