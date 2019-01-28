JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

K P R Mill consolidated net profit rises 19.00% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Newgen Software Technologies acquires office premises in Noida for Rs 49 cr

Capital Market 

Newgen Software Technologies has executed an Agreement on 28 January 2019, to purchase office premises situated at Sector 132, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Noida, Uttar Pradesh, total admeasuring 4,067 sq. mtrs.

The Total consideration of the property is Rs. 49 crore. The said consideration excludes transfer charges, stamp duty on registry, consultancy charges, brokerage fee and processing fee etc.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 18:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements