Newgen Software Technologies acquires office premises in Noida for Rs 49 cr

Newgen Software Technologies has executed an Agreement on 28 January 2019, to purchase office premises situated at Sector 132, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Noida, Uttar Pradesh, total admeasuring 4,067 sq. mtrs.
The Total consideration of the property is Rs. 49 crore. The said consideration excludes transfer charges, stamp duty on registry, consultancy charges, brokerage fee and processing fee etc.
