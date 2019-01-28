Board of GCM Capital Advisors approves change in directorate

JUST IN
Capital Market 

At meeting held on 28 January 2019

The Board of GCM Capital Advisors at its meeting held on 28 January 2019 has resolved the following agenda-

Accepted the Resignation of Uma Chatterjee from Director of the company.

The Company has appointed Amita Bose as Independent Director (Non-Executive) of the Company subject to approval of Members in the EOGM/AGM or by Postal Ballot.

First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 18:53 IST

