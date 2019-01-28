Board of GCM Capital Advisors approves change in directorate

-
At meeting held on 28 January 2019The Board of GCM Capital Advisors at its meeting held on 28 January 2019 has resolved the following agenda-
Accepted the Resignation of Uma Chatterjee from Director of the company.
The Company has appointed Amita Bose as Independent Director (Non-Executive) of the Company subject to approval of Members in the EOGM/AGM or by Postal Ballot.
