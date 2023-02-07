Indo Count Industries consolidated net profit declines 47.03% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 13.10% to Rs 657.29 crore

Net profit of Indo Count Industries declined 47.03% to Rs 37.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 71.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 13.10% to Rs 657.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 756.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.657.29756.3711.8819.3157.89130.7741.40120.6937.7171.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)