Indo Count Industries consolidated net profit declines 47.03% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Indo Count Industries consolidated net profit declines 21.09% in the September 2022 quarter
Indo Count Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Seasons Furnishings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.29 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Indo Count Industries fixes record date for scheme of amalgamation
Indo Count Industries standalone net profit declines 25.37% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 13.10% to Rs 657.29 croreNet profit of Indo Count Industries declined 47.03% to Rs 37.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 71.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 13.10% to Rs 657.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 756.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales657.29756.37 -13 OPM %11.8819.31 -PBDT57.89130.77 -56 PBT41.40120.69 -66 NP37.7171.19 -47
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU