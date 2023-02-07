JUST IN
Indo Count Industries consolidated net profit declines 47.03% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 13.10% to Rs 657.29 crore

Net profit of Indo Count Industries declined 47.03% to Rs 37.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 71.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 13.10% to Rs 657.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 756.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales657.29756.37 -13 OPM %11.8819.31 -PBDT57.89130.77 -56 PBT41.40120.69 -66 NP37.7171.19 -47

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 07:36 IST

