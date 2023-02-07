Seven Hill Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet loss of Seven Hill Industries reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2022 and during the previous quarter ended December 2021.
