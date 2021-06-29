Indo Count Industries partners with British designer Jasper Conran

To produce and sell the Jasper Conran London Bed and Bath Collection

Indo Count Industries announced its new partnership with Jasper Conran O.B.E. for an exclusive bed and bath collection, launching in Spring 2022.

The range will be sold and marketed internationally under the Jasper Conran London brand, exclusively through Indo Count. Attention to detail and the integrity of the product will be central to the values of the brand. The collection will feature bold graphic prints, organic and supima cotton with a fresh and contemporary colour pallette.

Jasper Conran is a very established and well respected British designer, recognised within homewares, having had longstanding partnerships with, amongst others, British homeware brands Waterford and Wedgewood.

