Nucleus' FinnOne Neo powers consumer finance business of Vietnam's TPBank

Nucleus Software announced that FinnOne Neo will power the consumer finance business of Tien Phong Commercial Joint Stock Bank(TPBank), one of the leading banks in Vietnam. TPFico will offer instant digital loans anytime, anywhere, powered by the advanced digital lending platform FinnOne Neo.
With its extensive API stack, omni-channel capabilities and easy configurability, FinnOne Neo will enable TPFico to offer a unique digital first experience and instant approvals for consumer loans.
The solution will allow TPFico to launch innovative loan products in minutes and automate processes end-to-end across the loan lifecycle. The market leading digital lending solution will help TPFico enhance the efficiencies of its loan acquisition team [Sales, credit, operations and product] and loan management team, minimize chances of fraud and reduce Non-Performing Loans (NPLs). With FinnOne Neo, TPFico will make faster, more comprehensive and data driven credit assessments by integrating with the wider ecosystem including the credit bureaus through APIs.
