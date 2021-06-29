Board of Welspun Corp decides to evaluate new business opportunities

-
ALSO READ
Board of Welspun Corp decides to seek NCLT approval for scheme of arrangement
Welspun Corp Board to consider fund raising via CP/ NCD issuance
Board of Welspun Corp approves fund raising up Rs 500 cr
JSW Steel gains on JV plans with JFE Steel Corp
JSW Steel update on acquisition of Welspun's PCMD division
-
At meeting held on 28 June 2021The Board of Welspun Corp at its meeting held on 28 June 2021 has decided that the company will continue to evaluate suitable opportunities, for both organic and inorganic expansions which have synergies with its business. As such, the Company has a judicious capital allocation policy and any proposal has to first meet the internal thresholds for ROI and Profitability before being presented to the Board. Some of the new business areas that are being evaluated are: Marine Fabrication, Industrial Fabrication, Seamless Pipes (Carbon Steel), Renewable Energy etc. Accordingly, the company's objects clause is proposed to be amended.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU