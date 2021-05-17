Indo Count Industries temporarily halts its Kolhapur operations

-
On account of COVID-19 related restrictionsIndo Count Industries announced that in order to break the chain of second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in Kolhapur district, the District Disaster Management, Kolhapur vide its order dated 13 May 2021, has directed the industrial undertakings in the District of Kolhapur to temporarily close the industrial operations for 8 days from 15 May 2021 (12.00 a.m.) to 23 May 2021 (12.00 a.m.). The Company is complying with the said order and this will not have material impact on its business.
Health, safety and wellbeing of employees is of vital importance in this situation and all safety measures are adopted by the Company for the same.
The duration of the situation will depend upon further directive by District Office in this regard.
