Indo Rama Synthetics (India) announces resignation of CFO

On 06 January 2021

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) announced the resignation of Susheel Kumar Mehrotra, Chief Financial Officer of the Company on 06 January 2021. He will continue in his current position as Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel till 13 January 2021.

Umesh Kumar Agrawal , Key Managerial Personnel of the Company, who was appointed as Chief Commercial and Financial Officer on 15 April 2019, will look after the function of Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

