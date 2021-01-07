Prakash Industries Q3 FY21 performance update

Prakash Industries has achieved highest production of Steel at 2.6 lakh tonnes and highest Power generation at 3267 lakh units in this quarter at its steel plant in Chhattisgarh.

Further, the Company has mined 1.8 lakh tonnes of Iron Ore from its Sirkaguttu mine in Odisha in this quarter.

Outlook - The Company is likely to achieve 10% Steel production volume growth in this financial year.

Further, the Company is benefiting from the improved steel industry prospects due to strong demand and higher realisation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)