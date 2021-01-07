Tata Power receives LoA from Kerala State Electricity Board

-
-
To develop a 110 MW solar projectTata Power Company has received a Letter of Award from Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEBL) on 6 January 2021 to develop a 110 MW solar project.
The energy will be supplied to KSEBL under a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), valid for a period of 25 years from scheduled commercial operation date. The Company has won this capacity in a bid announced by KSEBL in September 2020. The project has to be commissioned within 18 months from the date of execution of the PPA.
The Plant is expected to generate about 274 MUs of energy per year and will annually offset approximately 274 Million Kg of CO2.
With this, Tata Power's renewable capacity will increase to 4,032 MW, out of which 2,667 MW is operational and 1365 MW is under implementation including 110 MW won under this LOA.
