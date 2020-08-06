JUST IN
Business Standard

Indoco Remedies receives ANDA approval for Olanzapine Tablets

Capital Market 

Indoco Remedies announced receipt of approval for its ANDA for Olanzapine Tablets USP 2.5mg, 5mg, 7.5 mg, 10mg, 15mg and 20 mg.

The products are therapeutically equivalent to the Reference Listed Drug 'Zyprexa' of Eli Lilly.

Olanzapine is indicated for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. The drug may also be used in combination with other medication to treat depression and certain mental conditions.

The US market size of Olanzapine Tablets is USD 65 million as per available IMS data.

First Published: Thu, August 06 2020. 10:02 IST

