Nippon Life India Asset Management allots 2.93 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Nippon Life India Asset Management has approved the allotment of 2,93,508 Equity Shares of Face Value Rs.10/- each under the "Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Limited - Employee Stock Option Plan 2017 (RNAM ESOP 2017)".

Consequently, with effect from 05 August 2020, the Issued, Subscribed and Paid-Up Equity Share Capital of the Company stands increased to 612,421,875 Equity Shares of Face Value Rs.10/- each.

First Published: Wed, August 05 2020. 18:41 IST

