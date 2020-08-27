Indraprastha Gas consolidated net profit rises 27.48% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 0.64% to Rs 1552.53 croreNet profit of Indraprastha Gas rose 27.48% to Rs 290.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 228.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.64% to Rs 1552.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1542.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 48.32% to Rs 1248.99 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 842.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 6485.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5764.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1552.531542.64 1 6485.275764.84 13 OPM %24.2721.47 -23.4321.80 - PBDT453.92385.05 18 1808.751470.34 23 PBT388.41332.81 17 1556.501269.27 23 NP290.76228.08 27 1248.99842.10 48
