Business Standard

Sharda Motor Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.91 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 59.14% to Rs 103.65 crore

Net loss of Sharda Motor Industries reported to Rs 10.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 17.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 59.14% to Rs 103.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 253.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales103.65253.68 -59 OPM %-8.4011.14 -PBDT-4.7633.05 PL PBT-12.9323.07 PL NP-10.9117.51 PL

First Published: Thu, August 27 2020. 08:05 IST

