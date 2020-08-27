Dolat Investments standalone net profit rises 65.03% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.93% to Rs 27.00 crore

Net profit of Dolat Investments rose 65.03% to Rs 21.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 12.93% to Rs 27.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 31.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.27.0031.0180.4173.2726.5720.0626.5320.0621.5213.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)