Dolat Investments standalone net profit rises 65.03% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.93% to Rs 27.00 crore

Net profit of Dolat Investments rose 65.03% to Rs 21.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 12.93% to Rs 27.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 31.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales27.0031.01 -13 OPM %80.4173.27 -PBDT26.5720.06 32 PBT26.5320.06 32 NP21.5213.04 65

First Published: Thu, August 27 2020. 08:04 IST

