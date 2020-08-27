Cranes Software International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.47 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 16.34% to Rs 5.63 crore

Net Loss of Cranes Software International reported to Rs 27.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 73.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.34% to Rs 5.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 35.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 20.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.23% to Rs 25.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

5.636.7325.0025.57-44.40-128.23-8.68-43.104.30-7.148.0898.700.93-10.42-5.0885.48-27.47-73.86-35.39-20.79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)