Indraprastha Gas Q2 PAT skids 8.5% to Rs 350.45 cr

The natural gas distribution company's consolidated net profit slipped 8.50% to Rs 380.45 crore on 23.07% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 1,440.74 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

On a consolidated basis, profit before tax (PBT) declined 4.19% to Rs 392.87 crore in Q2 September 2020 as against Rs 410.08 crore in Q2 September 2019. Total tax expense for the quarter stood at Rs 12.42 crore as against a tax rebate of Rs 5.74 crore in Q2 September 2019. The Q2 result was declared during trading hours today, 11 November 2020.

Shares of Indraprastha Gas jumped 5.99% to Rs 448.50 on BSE.

Indraprastha Gas is a natural gas distribution company. It supplies natural gas as cooking and vehicular fuel.

