Reliance Industries Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'A' group

IndusInd Bank Ltd, Indian Hotels Co Ltd, ITD Cementation India Ltd and Time Technoplast Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 November 2020.

Reliance Industries Ltd Partly Paidup tumbled 5.88% to Rs 1123.2 at 14:54 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

IndusInd Bank Ltd lost 5.66% to Rs 787.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indian Hotels Co Ltd crashed 5.53% to Rs 107.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.32 lakh shares in the past one month.

ITD Cementation India Ltd pared 5.36% to Rs 50.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 95438 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64630 shares in the past one month.

Time Technoplast Ltd corrected 5.11% to Rs 38.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 51216 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36122 shares in the past one month.

