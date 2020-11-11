Volumes spurt at SKF India Ltd counter

SKF India Ltd notched up volume of 1.92 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16216 shares

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd, Trent Ltd, Minda Industries Ltd, Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 11 November 2020.

SKF India Ltd notched up volume of 1.92 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16216 shares. The stock slipped 0.22% to Rs.1,512.30. Volumes stood at 14022 shares in the last session.

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd recorded volume of 12.76 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.32 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.08% to Rs.185.05. Volumes stood at 3.34 lakh shares in the last session.

Trent Ltd saw volume of 50.79 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.17 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.25% to Rs.713.85. Volumes stood at 13.75 lakh shares in the last session.

Minda Industries Ltd clocked volume of 6.95 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.18 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.50% to Rs.356.10. Volumes stood at 3.52 lakh shares in the last session.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd recorded volume of 1.95 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33812 shares. The stock gained 6.17% to Rs.2,679.00. Volumes stood at 64546 shares in the last session.

