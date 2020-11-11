Ausom Enterprise Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Nagreeka Exports Ltd, Lancer Containers Lines Ltd, Celebrity Fashions Ltd and Cineline India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 November 2020.

Ausom Enterprise Ltd crashed 9.90% to Rs 71 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 13715 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11364 shares in the past one month.

Nagreeka Exports Ltd tumbled 8.90% to Rs 17.09. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 18456 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3299 shares in the past one month.

Lancer Containers Lines Ltd lost 8.24% to Rs 54. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7517 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8282 shares in the past one month.

Celebrity Fashions Ltd slipped 7.98% to Rs 6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 75465 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16787 shares in the past one month.

Cineline India Ltd fell 7.59% to Rs 31.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 21925 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31220 shares in the past one month.

