Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese's JV bags of solar power project in Oman

Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese announced that Shell Development Oman (an arm of Shell PLC), Sohar Port and Freezone and the Company's JV subsidiary, Al-Tamman Indsil Ferrochrome LLC (ATIFC) have jointly entered into an arrangement to develop a 25 MW Solar Power Plant in the Freezone for exclusive supply of Solar Power to Al-Tamman Indsil Ferrochrome LLC's smelting operations.
This development is one of the first major solar power initiatives in Oman. This also marks the first part of ATIFC'S strategy to build eco-friendly, cost competitive and sustainable energy sources for its growing operations in Oman.
