Cipla Medpro South Africa acquires 30% stake in connected healthcare company Brandmed

Cipla announced that its subsidiary, Cipla Medpro South Africa will acquire a 30% stake upon closure in the connected healthcare company, Brandmed. In February, Cipla had announced a similar partnership in India with Wellthy Therapeutics to offer a clinically-validated digital disease management platform to patients in cardio-metabolic health.

Brandmed, founded in 2014, has developed a unique fully integrated end to end solution to address outcomes and value-based care for patients with chronic lifestyle and Non-Communicable- Diseases (NCDs) such as hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol, asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. KardioGroup, a subsidiary of Brandmed was awarded the prestigious Frost & Sullivan South African Product Line Strategy Leadership, Internet of Medical Things South Africa, award in 2019.

The Brandmed ecosystem, developed in South Africa, seamlessly integrates a combination of connected solutions across the health continuum for patients, healthcare professionals, practices and institutions, and aims to deliver personalised patient care.

First Published: Tue, April 16 2019. 19:41 IST

