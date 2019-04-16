Cipla Medpro South Africa acquires 30% stake in connected healthcare company Brandmed

-
ALSO READ
People with chronic disease not indulging in healthy physical activity: Study
Cipla to acquire 11.71% stake in Wellthy Therapeutics
Quality primary care key to advancing universal health coverage: WHO
Slow reading speed linked to dry eyes: Study
Training of nurse, continuous drug supply will help improve primary care of chronic patients: Study
-
Cipla announced that its subsidiary, Cipla Medpro South Africa will acquire a 30% stake upon closure in the connected healthcare company, Brandmed. In February, Cipla had announced a similar partnership in India with Wellthy Therapeutics to offer a clinically-validated digital disease management platform to patients in cardio-metabolic health.
Brandmed, founded in 2014, has developed a unique fully integrated end to end solution to address outcomes and value-based care for patients with chronic lifestyle and Non-Communicable- Diseases (NCDs) such as hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol, asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. KardioGroup, a subsidiary of Brandmed was awarded the prestigious Frost & Sullivan South African Product Line Strategy Leadership, Internet of Medical Things South Africa, award in 2019.
The Brandmed ecosystem, developed in South Africa, seamlessly integrates a combination of connected solutions across the health continuum for patients, healthcare professionals, practices and institutions, and aims to deliver personalised patient care.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU