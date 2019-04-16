Cipla Medpro South Africa acquires 30% stake in connected healthcare company Brandmed

announced that its subsidiary, Medpro will acquire a 30% stake upon closure in the company, In February, had announced a similar partnership in with Wellthy Therapeutics to offer a clinically-validated digital management platform to patients in cardio-metabolic

Brandmed, founded in 2014, has developed a unique fully integrated end to end solution to address outcomes and value-based care for patients with and Non-Communicable- (NCDs) such as hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol, and chronic obstructive pulmonary KardioGroup, a subsidiary of was awarded the prestigious South African Product Line Strategy Leadership, Internet of Medical Things South Africa, award in 2019.

The ecosystem, developed in South Africa, seamlessly integrates a combination of across the continuum for patients, healthcare professionals, practices and institutions, and aims to deliver personalised patient care.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)