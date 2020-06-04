IndusInd Bank launches mobile based current account opening facility

IndusInd Bank announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind assisted mobile application based facility, that enables the Bank to open current accounts for self-employed individuals and businesses digitally, in just a few hours.

Equipped with the Bank's state-of-the-art 'Indus Corporate' mobile app, bank officials can now capture and verify information about customers and their businesses in real-time, at the premise of the customer in a convenient and secure manner.

With this, customers can now experience a faster and seamless account opening journey with the bank, without the hassle of arranging physical KYC documents of themselves or their firm.

The app uses multiple 'Application Programme Interface' (APIs) which enables secured validation of KYC documents from authorised government platforms such as the Goods and Service Tax (GST), Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), Import Export Code (IEC) and Aadhaar. The facility can be used to open current accounts for all kinds of businesses including proprietorship, partnership as well as private and public limited companies, among others.

