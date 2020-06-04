JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Reliance Industries announces successful closure of rights issue of Rs 53,124.20 cr

Punjab National Bank receives affirmation in LT local and foreign current deposit ratings
Business Standard

NTPC receives downgrade in issuer credit rating from Moody's

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

NTPC announced that consequent upon Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgrade of India's sovereign rating from baa2 to baa3 with a negative outlook, the issuer credit rating assigned to NTPC has also been downgraded by one notch from baa2 to baa3 with a negative outlook, by Moody's.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 04 2020. 10:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU