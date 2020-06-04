NTPC receives downgrade in issuer credit rating from Moody's

-
NTPC announced that consequent upon Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgrade of India's sovereign rating from baa2 to baa3 with a negative outlook, the issuer credit rating assigned to NTPC has also been downgraded by one notch from baa2 to baa3 with a negative outlook, by Moody's.
