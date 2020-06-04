JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Board of Chennai Petroleum Corporation proposes a joint refinery project to IOCL

NTPC receives downgrade in issuer credit rating from Moody's
Business Standard

Reliance Industries announces successful closure of rights issue of Rs 53,124.20 cr

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Reliance Industries on 03 June 2020 announced that it has achieved successful closure of India's largest ever Rights Issue of Rs. 53,124.20 crore. It was subscribed approximately 1.59 times, cumulating to an overall commitment of over Rs.84,000 crore.

The Rights Issue saw a huge investor interest, including from lakhs of small investors and thousands of institutional investors, both Indian and foreign. The public portion of the Rights issue was subscribed 1.22 times.

The allotment of equity shares will happen on or about 10 June 2020. The rights shares are expected to be listed on the BSE and NSE on or around 12 June 2020 under separate ISIN.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 04 2020. 10:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU