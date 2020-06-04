Neogen Chemicals intimates of divestment of 11.26 lakh shares by Promoters

JUST IN
Promoters holding now stands at 64.32% of equity share capital

Neogen Chemicals announced that the company's promoters have divested 11.26 lakh shares from their shareholding. Since the company's listing following a highly successful IPO last year, there has been sustained interest from investors indicating their belief in its strong operations and long-term business outlook. The shares were sold in an open market sale where significant portion of this stake sale was bought by Malabar India Fund and Malabar Value Fund. The Promoters remain firmly committed to the business and its future. Following the transactions, the aggregate holding of promoters/promoter group stands at 150.1 lakh shares representing 64.32% of the company's equity share capital.

