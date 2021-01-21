IndusInd Bank Ltd rises for third straight session

IndusInd Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 963.95, up 1.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 27.38% in last one year as compared to a 21.75% jump in NIFTY and a 6.91% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

IndusInd Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 963.95, up 1.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 14740.2. The Sensex is at 50135.86, up 0.69%. IndusInd Bank Ltd has gained around 14.66% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 10.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 32543.7, up 0.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 35.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 104.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 964.25, up 1.68% on the day. IndusInd Bank Ltd is down 27.38% in last one year as compared to a 21.75% jump in NIFTY and a 6.91% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 26.48 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

