Aditya Birla Fashion jumps after CCI approves deal with Flipkart

-
ALSO READ
Aditya Birla Fashion spurts as Flipkart to buy 7.8% stake
Board of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail approves preferential issue of shares to Flipkart
Aditya Birla Capital allots 2.54 lakh equity shares
Volumes soar at Aditya Birla Capital Ltd counter
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 181.28 crore in the September 2020 quarter
-
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL) rose 3.83% to Rs 180.10 after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved the Flipkart-Aditya Birla Fashion deal.
Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Wednesday (20 January 2021) said it had approved the acquisition of a 7.8% minority stake in Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail by Flipkart Investments.
The deal was announced in October 2020. The board of ABFRL had approved raising Rs 1500 crore through preferential issue of equity shares to Flipkart Group at Rs 205 per share.
With this infusion, Flipkart Group would own 7.8% equity stake in ABFRL on a fully diluted basis. The promoter and promoter group companies of ABFRL will hold about 55.13% upon completion of the issuance.
ABFRL plans to use this capital to strengthen its balance sheet and accelerate its growth trajectory. The company plans to aggressively scale-up its existing businesses where it holds strong, market leading positions while increasing presence in emerging high-growth categories such as innerwear, athleisure, casualwear and ethnic wear, establishing these as the new engines of growth for the company.
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail is a premium clothing retail chain. It reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 186.32 crore in Q2 FY21 as compared to a net loss of Rs 0.84 crore in Q2 FY20. Net sales during the quarter dropped 55.4% YoY to Rs 1028.13 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU